Premier Sade rally behind Suidani’s RCDF challenge

THE Premier of Guadalcanal Province, Francis Sade has thrown support behind the recent public statement of Malaita Premier challenging the Rural Constituency Development Fund (RCDF) scheme in court.

The support was relayed in a meeting called between the two leaders yesterday by the Guadalcanal Premier.

He welcomed and strongly supported the recent public statement by Premier Suidani of Malaita province to take the RCDF Scheme to court.

“Hon colleague my government has been discussing the matter with the same view you have had. Thank you for taking the lead and that I and my government are in full support of this important move.

“I am also reaching out to our other colleague premiers to support this important call. So far many have shown support”.

The Guadalcanal leader emphasised that “As elected leaders of our peoples, this is what we are elected to do. Ensuring that schemes including the RCDF that are operated in this country are done within the bounds of our constitution and other relevant laws.

“We can no longer watch and pretend all is good. That kind of thinking and behavior has no place in modern Solomon Islands”.

Sade assured Mr. Suidani that they are all in this business and that the two premiers have agreed on a framework to start pulling resources together for this court action.

—Malaita Development Forum