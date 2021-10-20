Premier Gina condemns brutal killing of 7-yo girl

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PREMIER of Western Province has condemned the brutal killing of a seven-year-old girl, describing the action as barbaric and senseless.

Mr David Gina said those found guilty must receive the toughest punishment and the law of the land must respect and honour the life of the innocent girl at all levels.

“The school girl was innocent and her life was cut short. It is common sense that there is no single right for a person to take away the life of another person – meaning life must be fair and respected,” he said.

Gina calls on the law enforcement agencies to launch an investigation as soon as possible so that those behind the barbaric killing face justice.

He also calls on communities in North Kolombangara to help police in their investigations to arrest the suspects.

Women’s Groups, churches and leaders of Western Province have also expressed anger towards the inhuman action.

Report reaching Island Sun Gizo alleges that the girl was raped and murdered.

Police have confirmed that two suspects have been arrested and questioned.