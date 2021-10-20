Police question 2 over death of 7-yo girl in Kolombangara

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Gizo police, Western Province, are investigating an incident involving the death of a seven-year-old girl alleged to have been raped and killed near a village in North Kolombangara.

Gizo police confirmed yesterday they are questioning two suspects.

Gizo Police also confirmed the girl was a student of Sausepe Primary School in Kolombangara.

According to Police Media, the girl had gone missing on October 14.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said investigation into the matter continues to make sure responsible people face justice for their actions.

“On the initial report, the deceased told her elder siblings on their way home after school as they walked together that she was hungry so she started running ahead of them to quickly reach home.

“She reached a sharp bend of the main road where her siblings were not able to see her. When her siblings arrived home, they did not see her, that is when they alerted their parents, and the search began.”

Police Media said the search began three days ago but was unsuccessful, however on October 16 they found her school bag containing her slipper and her school uniform hidden among the roots of a tree.

“The search continued and on Monday this week they found her body inside a creek, which was in a state of decomposition but it is visible that her two arms were missing with a wound on her shoulder and bruises on her thighs,” police said.

Lenialu sends his condolences to the family of the deceased for the loss of their little girl.

“Police urges parents to look out for your little ones and always take extra care especially for females who have seen to be the victim in such sad incidents. Children this age cannot fight for themselves and should be accompanied by adults,” PPC Lenialu emphasises.