Possible role of churches during PG2023

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Like other sectors in the country, churches will play important support services when the country hosts the Pacific Games 2023 next year.

A government statement said the role of churches was highlighted last week during a meeting between representatives of the Government Services Integrated Committee (GSIC) and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) in Honiara.

“Church bodies such as the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and the Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association (SIFGA) have been consulted previously by the Games Organising Committee (GOC) on this initiative,” the statement said.

“The roles of churches will include counselling services to athletes and team officials, organising church services for athletes and team officials, support to provinces for community engagement programs, use of church facilities including fields or halls for team trainings and assisting to deliver key messages to communities.

“Other roles that will require church support includes facilitating the Games mascot tours of church congregations and church-run schools, engagement in the games relay, provision of teams (financial contributions to congregations) for, logistics, cleaning and other voluntary services.

“The GSIC is spearheading a government-wide support to the NHA to ensure the Games are successfully hosted next week,” the statement said.