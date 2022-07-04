Centre records 227 victims of violence since January

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The Family Support Centre has recorded 227 clients since January this year.

FSC deals with victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Chairlady of FSC, Dolores Devesi said the 227 are new clients apart from the ones who repeatedly use their services.

“Within five months we have recorded 227 new clients that is roughly 45 new clients per month and it equates to about one and a half person a day coming through our doors or over the phone,” Ms Devesi said.

She stressed this is on top of the number of repeated clients who continue to regularly access their services.

“We also recognise that a client can experience all forms of domestic violence,” Devesi echoed.

She confirmed that the youngest clients recorded since January 2022 is seven years old and the oldest being 80 years old; that is the range of clients that Family Support Centre had to see in the past five months.

Devesi revealed this at the recent launching ceremony of the FSC five years strategic plan 2022- 2027, Gender Base Violence Training Manual and Gender Based Violence Committee Operational Manual. During that event FSC launches its toll free line number which is 699.