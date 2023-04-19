Positive audit report for Western Province

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN Province has been doing very well in its annual audit for over eleven years.

According to Minister of Provincial Government, Rollen Seleso, audit exercises carried out by the Office of the Auditor General since 2012 show Western Province sitting as the second-best province.

“Had it not been the successive executive government decisions to keep the Western Provincial Investment Corporation without accounting for the investments, WPG would have been the first province to achieve a clean audit report amongst the nine provinces,” he said.

Seleso said the three weeks workshop which is currently underway at Gizo will pave way for improvement as provincial staff and Province members will learn code knowledge that would deliver the best outcomes.

He told Western Province’s leaders that the PGSP Joint Oversight Committee approved Clean Audit Report as a minimum condition by 2024.

“This will be further highlighted in various presentations in the next couple of weeks.

“I, therefore, urge Western Provincial Executive to focus on attaining clean audit reports to be able to access development funding course by complying with the WPG FMO and the Financial Instructions,” Seleso said.