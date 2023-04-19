Government encourages donors to support PCDF

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

THE government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) encourages donors partners to use the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) modality to deliver development aid to nine provinces.

Speaking to leaders of Western Province last week, Minister of MPGIS, Rollen Seleso said the Solomon Islands Government has seen tangible results of more than 1,500 projects that have so far been delivered in the provinces in the past 13 years under PCDF.

He said World Bank has approved a loan worth SBD50 million to invest in resilience economic infrastructures under an Integrated program marked for all nine provinces.

Seleso said the government is pleased that donor partners are slowly building confidence because of the accountability, transparency, and nature of the PCDF model.

He adds that donor partners are ready to put more resources into the program to support provinces with development plans and aspirations.