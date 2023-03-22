Police yet to make an arrest on Sasafa killing

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Police are yet to make an arrest in the killing of a man in North Malaita early this year.

Provincial Police Commander Malaita province, superintendent Lesley Kili made the statement yesterday when asked on the progress of police on the case, saying “no arrest yet made, but investigation is well underway”.

He said the incident is serious and police will ensure whoever is responsible must face the law.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2023, after the deceased left Uni’ai village where he was married and headed to Fo’ia (head road).

It is alleged that he was last seen at Fo’ia. After few days of failing to locate him, his relatives reported the matter to police.

A joint search was conducted by police and relatives, and after seven days the lifeless body of the deceased was found along Sasafa River – that borders Lau/Mbaelelea and Baegu/Asifola.

The body was retrieved by police and brought to his home village in north Malaita for proper burial.

After weeks into the incident, a reconciliation was held in Auki to settle the matter and address a roadblock put-up by relatives of the deceased at Taba’a area, blocking route to northeast.

The two MPs for North Malaita and Baegu/Asifola constituencies, Senley Filualea and Makario Tagini, and relatives organised the reconciliation, and more than $100,000 and 30 plus shell monies were presented to the relatives of the deceased.