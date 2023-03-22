$47m budget for West

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN Provincial Assembly has adopted a budget paper for 2023/2024 which strike a net-worth of $47,164,338.

The Appropriation Bill 2023/2024 went through second reading yesterday and will be debated today when it goes to the third and final reading.

The breakdown of the proposed budget is as follows.

The total Recurrent Revenue anticipated to collect in FY 2023/2024 is $23,188,771.

The total Recurrent Expenditure anticipated to support the Service Delivery of the province is $18,427,172.

The total Capital Revenue Anticipated to Collect in FY 2023/2024 to support the Capital Development in the Province is $23,975,567. The Total Capital Revenue anticipated to support the Capital development of the Province is $28,737,166.