Budget will be enough: HCC

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara City Council’s (HCC) says that the National Hosting Authority (NHA) proposed budget to support HCC step up its rubbish collection and clean-up towards and during the Pacific Games will be enough to carry out their work plan.

HCC Legal Advisor Paul Inifiri echoed this during the media conference organized by the Prime Minister’s Office Last Friday.

Mr. Inifiri said HCC is currently working on its work plan designed as a budget before it submitted to NHA to provide funding to implement the workplan.

“To my understanding the budget from NHA should be enough for HCC to carry out its work on rubbish collection and clean-up campaign towards and during the games.” Mr. Inifiri said.

Earlier Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr Jimmie Rodgers disclosed that a proposal submitted by HCC for additional budget to complement HCC’s annual budget allocation specifically for the Pacific Games was disqualified for failure to meet government budgetary requirements.

NHA as a result has offered to support HCC with funding support.

The Island Sun had asked Mr. Inifiri how much is NHA’s funding support and whether it is sufficient for the intended purpose.

Mr. Inifiri only said that he hopes that the funding should be enough.

Mr. Inifiri did not disclose the amount and answer whether the funding will be enough to carry out the work.

Meanwhile, it is expected that HCC will have to deal with a massive work of cleaning up to 160 tonnes of rubbish in a single day in the city during the Pacific Games.