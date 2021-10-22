Case file of missing $300k still with DPP

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

ASSISTANT Commissioner Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says the case file of the $300,000 missing exhibit money is still with the Office of the Director Public Prosecution.

She said she cannot confirm when the file will be returned to the investigators, “it depends on the DPP”.

The file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution last month for viewing and advice on the appropriate action to be taken on the suspect alleged to be involved.

This is the missing $300,000 cash money that was recovered from the so-called Director of One-link Pacifica during the police investigations early last year.

Those monies that were recovered are supposed to be kept as exhibit into the one-link case, that is currently ongoing before the court, however that money went missing while under the care of trusted officers of the RSIPF.

A police officer has been suspended following the missing of the exhibit money, while investigation was carried out.