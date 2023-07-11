Police urged to make arrest in petrol bomb attack

Advertise with Islandsun

Police are urged to arrest the five unidentified masked men armed with knives who used petrol bombs and attacked a couple at Kukum on July 2, 2023.

A report indicates that this practice continues in Honiara, where the group allegedly attacked a market house at Vavaya Ridge and later burned a recently torched vehicle at a workshop in Kukum.

A resident of Honiara has urged the police to promptly arrest any suspects, as failure to do so may result in people taking the law into their own hands to deal with the group.

According to one resident, the families of the victims have already provided evidence to the police regarding the suspects, but no arrests have been made thus far.

Honiara City Police Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo recently commented on the incident, describing it as sad and shocking to see criminals inventing new ways to harm ordinary citizens.

The police require the assistance of the community to eradicate such threats from reoccurring.

As of now, the suspects are still at large, and the police are appealing to anyone with information about the masked men to assist the investigators.