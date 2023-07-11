HCC urges repatriation of dead bodies

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

FAMILY members of dead persons are called to repatriate the body home due to grave site scarcity in Honiara.

This call was made by the City Mayor of the Honiara City Council Eddie Siapu during the celebration of the country’s 45th Independence anniversary held in Honiara last week.

He said at this point in time, space to bury our dead at the present Grave site in Kola Ridge is scarce.

“I therefore appeal to all residents to repatriate the body of any deceased family member back to his or home village for proper burial,” Siapu said.

He said Honiara City council is currently working close with relevant ministers to secure new cemetery site.

“City Council is working closely with relevant ministries of the national government and Guadalcanal Provincial Government to secure a new cemetery site,” Siapu said.