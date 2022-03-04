Police not aware of boats travelling to Isabel

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Police are not aware that people are travelling to Isabel province from Honiara without exemption, using banana boats.

Assistant Commissioner National Capital and Crime Prevention as well the RSIPF COVID-19 Police Operation Commander Simpson Pogeava is saying that police did not have any information of any banana-boat travelling to Isabel Province without exemption.

Responding to questions during a press conference yesterday he said they were not aware of any breach, but says if people have information should raise their complaints through the police.

He said anybody wishing to travel out from Honiara to the provinces should apply through NEOC and then to the PDOC and once approval is given by the health then an exemption is given.

Police in Buala recently said they will investigate the small boats leaving Honiara to Sepi in Isabel province on January 25, 2022.

Yesterday when contacted the Buala Police, the officer answering the phone said they are yet to investigate.

The Officer said they have received reports of boats leaving Honiara and traveling to Isabel in the Bugotu areas on those dates, but they are yet to visit the community and investigate the incident.