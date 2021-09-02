Police arrest 3 during kwaso raid

Advertise with Islandsun

LATA Police in Temotu Province have arrested three suspects in a raid for brewing kwaso (homebrew) at Nole farm area in Santa Cruz Island on September 1, 2021.

Operation Manager, Temotu Province, Inspector Walter Leleina says the raid was conducted following information received regarding kwaso brewing in that community.

“Police entered three dwelling houses and confiscated a total of 60 litre of home-brew,” Leleina said.

“Three suspects were arrested and placed in police custody awaiting further dealings,” he added.

“The kwaso products are recorded as police exhibits for court.

“I want to appeal to our law-abiding citizens to provide information that will assist the Police to get rid of kwaso from our communities.

“Police cannot do this alone. It needs the support of our people.”

Lata police can be contacted on phone 53184 or 53070 to report anyone involved in Kwaso brewing in our communities.