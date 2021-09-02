Father now faces rape charges over daughter

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE prosecution has filed amended charges against a man alleged to have sexually abused his daughter in 2014.

The 46-year-old man is accused of having sexual intercourse with his 12-year-old daughter.

Previously he entered a not guilty plea on the incest charges and his case was listed for trial on September 6 to 17 of this year.

Yesterday’s appearance was for an interim mention.

However, prosecution said they made amendments to the initial charges.

A public prosecutor appeared on behalf of the prosecutor in carriage of the file, told the court that prosecution amended counts 3 to count 8 incest to that of rape.

Prosecution said they amended the charges conferencing the victim, and amended the charges of incest to rape charges.

Presiding Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi adjourned the case to September 7, so that amended charges are filed to the defence and also the accused to be re-arraigned on the amended charges.

Magistrate Taeburi also said that since the incest charges are now amended to rape charges, defence to elect a form of preliminary inquiry into the matter for committal to the High Court for trial.