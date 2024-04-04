Police applaud peaceful Easter on Malaita

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Malaita police commander Superintendent Lesley Kili has thanked communities across the province for the peaceful Easter celebration.

Kili made the acknowledgement following zero report of incident and arrest during the Easter weekend.

“The behaviour shown by people in the province illustrated their respect to Easter and that they celebrated it with its true meaning.

“I must thank the people of Malaita, who are in the province for this wonderful behavior and urge them to continue with this good behaviour.

“This is what we should have to treat all events whether religious or public events with respect and honour,” Kili said.

He thanked community leaders and their people for the synergy toward such achievement which had supported police in their work.

Kili on that note called for similar behaviour during the national elections on April 17.

“As known, the country will go to poll on April 17 and I urge Malaitans to continue with the similar good behavior during this national event.

“This is so that the event is administer accordingly and those will participate in it to do so freely without fear of any potential threats,” he said.