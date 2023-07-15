PMTA Conference 2023 a platform to tackle climate change: Maelanga

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE 45th Pacific Maritime Transport Alliance 2023 conference is a crucial platform to share best practices to build resilient Ports in the time of climate change.

That is according to the Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga.

“In light of these challenges, we come together as a collective force to address the impacts of climate change on our ports and maritime transport systems,” Maelanaga said

He said shipping industry has been a main contributor to global emissions.

“And it is our responsibility to find innovative solutions to reduce our carbon emissions,” Maelanga said.

He said the theme of the event resonates deeply in across all nation as the realities of climate change is seen and experienced as well its overall impact on Pacific Islands maritime transport systems.

Maelanga adds Pacific region is home to some of the vulnerable nations in the world when it comes to the effect of climate change, rising sea level, and changing weather patterns and ocean acidification.