PM pays tribute to Oversight Committee

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has paid tribute to the vigilance of the Oversight Committee who have put together efforts to prevent, contain and control COVID-19 in the country.

“I pay tribute to the vigilance of the Oversight Committee who for almost three years oversaw the development and implementation of our strategy to prevent, contain and control COVID-19 in our country,” Sogavare said in his nation-wide address last week.

“As we have finally re-opened our international borders, I thank all the front liners and their families for the huge sacrifices you have made over the past three years to protect our country and our people from COVID-19, in particular our staff from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services; Ministry of Police, National security and Correctional Services; Immigration, Customs and Bio-security,” the prime minister added.

He also thanked all other government ministries that became part of our collective defence against COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“I also take this opportunity to thank the Provincial Premiers and your staff and the Lord Mayor of the Honiara City Council and your staff for working with the national government to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for leading the vaccination efforts in your respective province.

“I also thank the members of our churches, the business community, and the general public that have assisted the government in our fight against COVID-19.

“It is our collective effort that has allowed the government to fully re-open our borders 6 days ago on 1st July 2022,” Sogavare said.