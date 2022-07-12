Bilateral talks line-up for Solomon Islands delegates

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Suva, Fiji

SOLOMON Islands delegates to the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting has a long line of bilateral talks beginning today.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will meet with the Korean Delegation today to discuss matters that would bolster both countries bilateral relations.

Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia are up next for bilateral talks.

Source familiar with the arrangements says, Sogavare will meet with leaders of Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia tomorrow (Wednesday).

The source says there are other countries who are showing interest to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sogavare.

“We are still trying to find a free time to slot in bilateral talk session between Sogavare and the Palau delegates,” the source adds.

According to the source, these bilateral talks are very important for Solomon Islands going forward in terms of development aspirations and also close economic collaborate as countries move towards the post-covid error.

On the ground in Suva, Prime Minister Sogavare has been a most wanted person to talk to since Monday.

International journalists were trying to get hold of Prime Minister Sogavare last night who has had a very busy schedule representing Solomon Islands in the regional leader meetings.