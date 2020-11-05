PM confident country will retain covid-free status again

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BARNABAS MANEBONA

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare is confident Solomon Islands will retain its Covid-19 free status again.

However, the Prime Minister said the government cannot do this alone as ‘all hands on deck’ is needed from the nation.

Speaking during his ‘Nationwide Address’ early this week, the Member of Parliament (MP) for East Choiseul said in such unprecedented times, ‘unity and solidarity is very important’.

“I would like to thank citizens that have continued to support the government in our fight against the deadly virus. We have lost our status as a COVID-19 free country but I am confident that we have managed it very well,” said Sogavare.

“We have avoided community transmission and we are containing the virus within the quarantine and isolation stations. Our aim is to eliminate it from there. I am confident that we will overcome this pandemic and we will retain our COVID-19 free status again.

“However, this government cannot do this alone. As I have already said, we need all hands on deck.

“Fellow citizens, in such unprecedented times, unity and solidarity is very important. Now is not the time for division. Now is not the time for petty politics.

“This is a time that calls for ordinary people to do extra ordinary things for this country and our people. This is a time that requires people to act selflessly and to put the interest of this country and people above all other interests. Now is the time to rise to the occasion and be counted.”

