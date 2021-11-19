Plea bargain in robbery case

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PUBLIC Prosecutor Margaret Suifa’asia assured court yesterday that prosecution has accepted a proposal made by defence in a 2015 robbery incident for a plea bargain.

She said there is room to accept the plea bargain proposed by defence counsel Bobby Harunari on the case of Nathaniel Junior Eric.

But since there are three defendants charged in relation to the same incident, prosecution will give time for other defence counsels representing the other accused persons to make their proposal for plea bargain on behalf of their clients.

Mrs Suifaasia said she is intending to address one legal opinion for all the three accused together and forward it to the Director of Public Prosecution for consideration.

High Court Judge Justice Leonard Maina then adjourned the case to November 29 for an update regarding the negotiations between the counsels.

This is in relation to the case against Ramo Stanley, Farobo Ben, Faiga Junior David and Nathaniel Junior Erick who were charged together in relation to an armed robbery incident.

Police alleged that the accused were masked and armed with a knife when they attacked two Asian men as they were about to enter the BSP bank.

The court was told that one of the Asian businessmen was struck with a knife and also shot from sling, the court was told.

Police also alleged that in one of the interviews one of the accused admitted having several meetings with the other accused days before the robbery and that they shared some of the money.

According to the prosecution, police recovered $200,000.