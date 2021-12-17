Pfizer launched in Honiara

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine was successfully launched and rolled out in Honiara yesterday at the National Referral Hospital.

These vaccines have been prioritised for youths aged 12 to 17 and pregnant mothers.

Speaking to the official launching event Director US Embassy office in Solomon Islands, Russell Comeau said these vaccines represent a critical step in the fight against COVID-19 and the journey back to normalcy here in the country.

A female nurse withdraws the vaccine from the vial

“The first jab of the Pfizer vaccine today represents a next step towards reopening-smartly, safely and securely-with every eligible individual-man, woman, and child in Solomon Islands vaccinated against COVID-19,”

Minister for Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Dr Culwick Togamana said the ministry is delighted to wrap up 2021 by launching 2021 important health preserving life serving opportunity especially for our children as well as expecting mothers.

“This Pfizer vaccine is not difference to difference to Sinopharm as well as the AstraZeneca that we have already used in the country but the beauty of this Pfizer is that children age 12 and below 18 can receive it because it is safe as well as for pregnant mothers”.

Minister for Health Dr Culwick delivers the key note address

“It is so kind of the US government to provide this vaccine for us 100,620 Pfizer vaccine doses that will allow and provide the opportunity for segment of our population who may not be able to vaccinated using the AstraZeneca as well as the Sinopahrm and that I’m grateful for,” Togamana said.

Dr Sevil Huseynova World Health Organisation country representative said the official launch of this vaccine is a prodigious achievement for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and for the people of Solomon Islands. “It marks the day where we have an opportunity to fight against the common enemy, the coronavirus,” Huesynova said