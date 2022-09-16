Persons with disability launches EU-funded project

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Disable People Association of Solomon Islands have launched an European funded project aimed at producing sustainable and meaningful change for the rights of People with disabilities.

President of People with Disability Solomon Islands Simon Dolaiano said “The funding provided by the EU and the partnership aims to produce sustainable and meaningful change for the rights of people with disabilities.”

“We do appreciate the support of the European Union, and be rest assured that my Board and Management Team will implement to the best of our capabilities in the project for the maximum benefit of DPASI as an organisation, our affiliates and disability members.”

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam urged the Disable People Association of Solomon Islands not to celebrate to long but to quickly move into the implement part.

“Remember the motto of the Navy seals, the motto is the only easy day was yesterday. So if you think what we have done so far was hard, wait for tomorrow,” He said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Pauline McNeil said the EU presence in the country came at the right time as the country has just recovered from covid-19 in the last two years.

McNeil said in terms of Universal rights it means the services regardless of the status of the person.

“We must all continue to advocate for health services, social services and employment opportunities are not restricted but available for our disable people.”

“My Ministry is happy to partner with DPASI. Hopefully this partnership will set a new chapter of our partnership going forward. It’s time for all of us to rise up from our challenges and advocate for our disable people because it is our call and our duty assist them to access services,” she said.

The launching event was held at the PWDSI office in Honiara yesterday.