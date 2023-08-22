Peace Ark testimony of international partnerships: DPM

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

DEPUTY Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga said the Peace Ark’s visit to the Solomon Islands is a testament to power of international partnerships.

Maelanga echoed this at the welcome ceremony of the Peace Ark.

“As we welcome the “Peace Ark” to the Solomon Islands, we acknowledge the shared commitment of our nations to upholding peace, stability, and mutual understanding.

“This ship is a testament to power of international partnerships in addressing humanitarian crises, promoting public health, and fostering cultural exchange.

“In the World often beset by challenges and uncertainties, the presence of the Peace Ark reminds us that compassion, empathy, and cooperation transcend differences and pave the way for a better future.

“The medical missions undertaken by this remarkable ship have left an indelible mark on countless lives across the globe, bringing hope and relief to communities facing adversity,” he said.