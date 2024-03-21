PASTOR, 8 MEN CHARGED

A pastor and 8 men accused of malicious damage, criminal trespass on Savo face court

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A pastor and eight men who reportedly went to Savo island and threatened people and damaged properties faced court yesterday.

The nine accused told court that they are yet to have legal representation.

The men are alleged of having gone to a community on Savo island where they demanded $10,000 compensation, threatened people and damaged properties.

They are facing joint charges of criminal trespass and malicious damage.

Accused are Pastor Bernard Bana, 34, Charles Bane, 72, David Bane, 35, Junior Rollin, 27, Thomas Fenli, 37, Albert Ramo, 21, Rolland Fiu, 41, Patterson Iugasia, 38, and Jacob Gore, 47.

Mr Rollin faces an extra charge of being in possession of a firearm.

Police prosecution told court the file was only transferred to their office on Tuesday this week from the Office of Public Prosecution and that investigation is yet to be completed as there are few outstanding documents to be obtained, the photos of the crime scene and of the damaged properties.

Prosecution sought a 14-day adjournment to allow police in Tulagi to complete their investigations.

A defence counsel informed court that all the accused are yet to engage a legal representative from Public Solicitors.

Court adjourned for April 3.

Remand warrant for the nine accused was extended.

Allegations said leading up to the incident, Pr Bana had locked up church properties which had been presented to the Bazo SSEC church on Savo by sister churches on Honiara.

This reportedly did not go down well with the Bazo community.

This disagreement eventually led to Bana leaving Bazo for Honiara in January this year.

Two weeks later Bana’s wife returned to Bazo to collect their belongings.

It is alleged while she was packing up their belongings, a man (who would later become the complainant in this case) approached the pastor’s wife and told her to leave the church properties alone.

The wife reported this to her husband (Bana) upon return and he responded by telling her to inform the Bazo community and the man who had approached her to prepare $10,000 as compensation for him (Bana).

On Thursday, February 22 Bana and the other eight defendants met near the Yacht club sea front where Bana paid a sea fare of $700 and they crossed to Bazo Village, Savo at 5pm.

Allegations continue that they first shored at Koromilo village where they unloaded seven cartons of beer and headed to Mora village.

They arrived around 6pm in the evening and walked straight to Bazo village, to the complainant’s house.

The complainant and his family were in their kitchen having dinner when defendant David Bane came and spoke with him. One of the defendants threw a punch at the complainant but missed.

One of the defendants grabbed the complainant’s shirt while another defendant who was armed with an axe moved in to attack the complainant. However, the complainant freed himself and escaped.

Rollin gave chase with his home-made pistol but could not catch him, so he returned and threatened one of the villagers with the weapon, it is alleged.

The defendants then turned on the complainant’s house and properties and damaged it.

The total amount of the damaged properties is reportedly $10,470. These include the damaged solar watts, large bucket, pieces of iron roofing, pots, cups, plates, spoon, luggage basket, dwelling house and kitchen house.

Allegations added that on February 23 the defendants to 16 pieces of roofing iron and a tank belonging to the Bazo church and sold them to some people from nearby Lokanipeo village.

Bazo community reported the matter to the police.

On Saturday, February 24 the defendants were about to board a boat back to Honiara when the Police Response Team arrived and apprehended all the defendants and escorted them to Tulagi police station.

Next day they were escorted to Honiara and have been remanded in the custody since.

Police Prosecution John Mark Saugaro appears for the Crown.