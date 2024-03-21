62-yo man accused of sexual intercourse with two girls under 15

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 62-year-old man is facing court over allegations of having sexual intercourse with two girls under the age of 15.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victims, faces two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 15. He is accused of committing these acts on two separate girls, one four years old and the other a five-year-old.

The accused told court yesterday during the first mention of his case that he was without legal representation.

Prosecution updated the court that investigations have completed and they are waiting for the accused to confirm his legal representative before they can serve disclosures.

Court adjourned for April 3 to allow the accused to seek legal representation from the Public Solicitors (PSO) and directed prosecution to serve disclosures to the PSO during the course of adjournment.

Police bail for the accused was extended, and he is required to appear in court on April 3 for court to impose a court bail on him.

Prosecution alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the two alleged victims at LDA, Betikama area, Guadalcanal Province on August 6, 2022.

Allegation said that day, the accused lured the two girls promising them he would give them money, and took them to a house at the Betikama area.

There he allegedly had sexual intercourse with both girls. He allegedly later told them not to tell anyone about what had happened.

The DPP office acts for the State.