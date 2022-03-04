Passengers undergo five-day quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PASSENGERS recently repatriated from Honiara to the Western Province will undergo five days home quarantine.

The home quarantine period is part of Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee requirement enforced for all passengers.

MV Fair Glory’s repatriation trip was described as successful when police and health officials put out a well-coordinated operation in three ports.

Passengers were swabbed upon arrival while police provided security resulting in no disturbance reported.

MV Fair Glory called in on Seghe, Noro and Gizo ports on Wednesday.

Last group of passenger arrived at Gizo around 7pm on Wednesday.

The ship returned to Honiara departing Gizo yesterday morning with stranded Honiara passengers who have been in Western Province since the outbreak.

Island Sun Gizo understands that Western Province is the first to repatriate its people who were stranded in Honiara.