‘Partner of choice’ Australia donates SBD8m Kukum Traffic building to strengthen RSIPF

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Australian Government, in collaboration with the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Federal Police Policing Partnership Programme (RAPPP), has presented the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) with a state-of-the-art two-storey building valued at approximately SBD$8 million.

Assistant Commissioner of the AFP Pacific Asia Command, Nigel Ryan, emphasised Australia’s commitment to supporting the Solomon Islands and its neighbouring nations in achieving a peaceful and prosperous future.

He expressed the AFP’s dedication to assisting the RSIPF in maintaining peace and security while addressing current and emerging threats.

Ryan emphasised the importance of modern policing facilities that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. He stressed that such facilities should be strategically located, inviting for public engagement, and designed to provide policing services effectively both now and in the future.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to genuinely listen to the needs of the RSIPF and deliver a partnership program that supports their future direction and enhances the safety and security of our regional community,” Ryan said.

Australian High Commissioner Rod Hilton expressed gratitude for the facility provided to the RSIPF, acknowledging the need for high-standard buildings for police officers to carry out their duties effectively.

Minister of Police National Security and Correctional Service, Anthony Veke, acknowledged the invaluable support of the Australian Federal Police in the RSIPF’s journey of improvement and institutional development.

“Australia is our partner of choice, and we will continue to work closely with them,” Mr Veke affirmed.

He highlighted the substantial progress in capacity and capability seen in the RSIPF over the years, attributing much of it to the positive partnership between the two police forces and their ongoing RSIPF and RAPP partnership programmes.

Veke emphasised the significance of infrastructure development projects like the National Traffic Centre, carried out through the RAPP programme.

He called upon RSIPF and surrounding communities to safeguard and utilise these assets for their intended purposes. He also acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the ministry and urged continued support for the development of the police force.

The donation of the Kukum Traffic Building by the Australian Government represents a tangible commitment to strengthening the RSIPF and enhancing the security and safety of the Solomon Islands and the broader regional community.