Parliament staff plan for the next five years

Staff of the National Parliament Office (NPO) have successfully contributed to the mapping out of a five year strategic plan for the National Parliament of Solomon Islands (NPSI).

In observance of Covid -19 safe protocols, a one day consultation workshop was held on Thursday 24th February for Heads of department and senior staff of the National Parliament of Solomon Islands. This was an opportunity for staff to reflect on the current strategy and provide input into the making of the next five year strategic plan for 2022 – 2027.

Clerk to National Parliament, David Kusilifu in his opening remarks thanked Parliament staff for making the extra effort to attend, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliament staff attending the workshop

“What we collect today will help to shape as an institution and organization for the next 5 years. So thank you for your participation.”

He also thanked UNDP local consultant, Ezekiel Parairae for logistical support and the UNDP Pacific Parliamentary Effectiveness Initiative for financial support.

Completed surveys will be sent back to the International Consultant – Warren Cahill who has been engaged to draw up the strategy. A final draft will be presented to the Parliamentary leadership as soon as all consultations are completed.

The staff workshop is part of a broad consultation process with stakeholders including Parliamentary leadership, MPs, staff and key external bodies interacting with the Parliament that will inform the strategic focus of the NPSI.

The biggest challenge NPSI experiences in implementing its previous strategic plans was implementing activities that are out of NPSI’s direct control and require inter –ministerial collaboration.

A copy of Parliament’s strategic documents can be accessed on Parliament’s website – www.parliament.gov.sb