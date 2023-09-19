Papua New Guinea’s High Commissioner celebrates 48th independence anniversary, emphasizes strong relations with SI

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PAPUA New Guinea’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Moses Kaul, reaffirmed the harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship between the two Pacific nations, emphasizing their shared cultural heritage and close ties.

He stated this in an address at the Heritage Park Hotel during the celebration of Papua New Guinea’s 48th Independence Anniversary last Friday.

In his speech, High Commissioner Kaul began by acknowledging the historical significance of the day, marking 48 years since Papua New Guinea’s independence in 1975.

He highlighted the shared values, history, culture, and a strong fraternal bond between the two nations, both of which are situated in the Pacific and share similar ethnic identities.

Kaul emphasized the unique unity they share as “people of the blue Pacific,” standing tall and thriving together with a common destiny and immense pride in their diverse cultural heritage. He underscored their shared commitment to Pacific Regionalism.

Highlighting the deep ties between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Kaul pointed to their common international maritime boundary, traditional border crossings, and enduring people-to-people relationships. He credited the pidgin language for fostering and sustaining their unique connection.

One of the key aspects of their bilateral cooperation that High Commissioner Kaul emphasized is the development of human capital. Since gaining independence, Papua New Guinea has opened its doors to Solomon Islands students, providing them with educational opportunities that have contributed significantly to the qualifications and experience of individuals in various sectors in both countries.

In an exciting announcement, Kaul proudly revealed that the University of Goroka has recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Solomon Islands government to establish the University of Goroka Pacific open campus within the Solomon Islands. This initiative is set to offer world-class tertiary education to students in the region.

The address by High Commissioner Moses Kaul not only celebrated the history and cultural bonds shared between Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands but also showcased the commitment to further strengthen and expand their cooperative endeavors in the years to come. This reaffirmation of friendship and collaboration stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between these two Pacific nations.