Out for revenge

Advertise with Islandsun

Warriors meets Magenta

By Taromane Martin

SOLOMON Warriors FC will look and hope to avenge last year’s defeat to Super Ligue side AS Magenta when the two sides meet for the Group C top of the table clash .

The top of the table clash will take place 7pm Saturday 7th March at the Super Ligue side home ground, the Stade Numa-Daly, in New Caledonia.

The last time these two sides met was on the 27th of February 2019 at Lawson Tama Stadium. Despite the home advantage, Warriors were humiliated suffering a 3-0 loss to the eventual 2019 grand finalists.

A confident Magenta Head Coach Alain Moizan as always qualification for the next round will be tough but is confident of defeating Solomon Warriors FC like they did last year at Lawson Tama.

“The most difficult thing is to win. Every year we start again from zero, last year was one thing, this year is something else,” the former French international midfielder explained.

“As always, the qualification for the next round will be a tough challenge but our aim is to beat Tiare Tahiti and Solomon Warriors, like we did beat them last year,” the As Magenta coach told OFC.

Solomon Warriors FC currently has three points and sits in second position behind the host who are leading Group C after their 5-0 win over AS Tiare Tahiti on Wednesday.

Warriors Head Coach Selson Molea following their 1-0 win over Tiare Tahiti on Sunday knows his side needs to improve and make use of their chances if they are to bring the 2020 Oceania Champions League to Lawson Tama.

Winner of this match will get rights to host a home quarterfinal match. Meanwhile after two matchdays in Group the competition table so far is as follows:

3 Shares















