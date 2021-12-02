OUR PARTY STRONGER

Advertise with Islandsun

PM looks forward to beat vote

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Democratic Coalition for Government Advancement (DCGA) has a numerical strength of 35 members ahead of the motion of no confidence on Monday, December 6.

Only 49 members are eligible to vote during the motion of no confidence after Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology and MP for West Kwaio, Titus Fika died recently.

Secretary of OUR Party, Wilson Rano confirmed this to Island Sun yesterday that DCGA has total of 39 members, but one died and three reportedly resigned.

The trio who are reportedly resigned are:

Jackson Fiulaua, Chairman of Caucus and MP for Central Kwara’ae; Martin Mokolo Kealoe, backbencher and MP for Malaita Outer Islands; Senley Levi Filualea, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock and MP for North Malaita.

If the trio move over to the other side, the Opposition and Independent will only have a total of 14 members.

However, media report claimed Stanley Sofu, MP for East Kwaio and Deputy Speaker has indicated to his people in Honiara during the riot that he will resign from DCGA when he returns from his later brother Fika’s funeral.

The Ownership, Unity, Responsibility (OUR) Party led by political wing leader, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has dominated the DCGA government.

Fiulaua, Kealoe and Filualea were part of OUR until they revealed their intention to resign during the civil unrest.

The other three members in DCGA come from Solomon Islands People’s First Party (SIPFP).

They are Chacha Bule Amoi of Marovo, Fredrick Koloqeto of South Vella La Vella and Clezy Rore of North Vella La Vella.

The other Party that makes up DCGA is Kadere Party Solomon Islands (KPSI) which consists of John Maneniaru of West Are Are and Silas Vagara Tausinga of West New Georgia.

However, Kadere is going to be de-registered from DCGA after Maneniaru has moved to Opposition and Tausinga recently joined up with United Party led by Peter Kenilorea Junior in the Opposition Group.

Government House Deputy Private Secretary Rawcliffe Ziza said he is still to receive a resignation letter from Agriculture Minister Filualea.

He said upon receiving the letter, the Governor General Sir David Vunagi would acknowledge it.

Ziza said for MPs not holding ministerial posts, they can resign from their political parties without sending their letters to Government House.

Political Parties Registrar, Jasper Anisi said so far there are no resignation letters from MPs to leave Our Party.

He said according to the Political Parties Integrity Act 2014, any MP intending to resign must notify his office.

Opposition Leader, Mathew Wale has filed a notice of a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Sunday 28th November 2021.

In a statement, Wale said he still does not have the numbers for such a motion to pass, after only three resignations from Sogavare’s government so far.

Opposition Leader Matthew Wale said he has sought a political solution to the current situation, as the Prime Minister’s lack of humility has resulted in great loss and suffering for our nation, especially in Honiara.

“No one in Honiara is spared the suffering and loss caused by the tragic events of these past few days. Now we have been informed there has been a tragic loss of lives,” the statement said.

Mr Wale said without a political solution this tragic situation will remain, even with foreign forces supporting the RSIPF to regain control and maintain order in Honiara.