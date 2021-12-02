Mesepitu is Premier of Western Province

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

CHRISTIAN Burley Mesepitu was elected as the new Premier of Western Province yesterday.

He won by 17 votes during a closed-voting conducted by Deputy Speaker and Deputy Clerk of Western Province, and the declaration was announced in the presence of a Principal Magistrate.

Gizo residents and also people from the nearby islands also took the opportunity to witness the declaration held at the Fair Trade Building.

Speaking during the declaration, Mesepitu acknowledged fellow provincial members for the confidence rendered towards him to hold the post.

“To all our chiefs, church leaders, community leaders, elders, public servants both in private sector and public sector, Provincial Police Commander of Western Province, today I stand here as the newly elected premier of the Western Provincial Assembly. It is the greatest honor I have bestowed upon to the highest position. I have accepted this political position with grace and humility.

“To my honorable colleagues, I’m indeed most humbled by your collective-cum-political gesture of electing me to this highest position as the next Premier of Western Provincial Government.

“Your votes demonstrates your unwavering trust and belief in me to lead our government. Based squarely on that premises, I can ask nothing but the spirit of respect for one another as we govern our people and province,” he said.

Mesepitu also acknowledged David Gina for his leadership towards the development and welfare of Western Province.

He said past differences should be put aside so that ambitions of Western Province can be achieved.

“On behalf of the Assembly and our people, we graciously render you our thanks and appreciation for your leadership. It is my humble request that you will continue to render your support to the overall cause in leading our province. Let’s forget our past and work together for the good and benefit of our people,” Mesepitu said.