OUR Party increases to 32 in DCGA

By EDDIE OSIFELO

OWNERSHIP Unity, Responsibility (OUR) Party led by political wing leader, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has extended its numerical strength in the government to 32 members.

This was after Member of Parliament for Malaita Outer Island, Martin Mokolo Kealoe resigned from Solomon Islands Democratic Party led by wing leader, Matthew Wale and joined OUR Party on May 29.

His move makes OUR Party single handedly dominating the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

Solomon Islands People’s First Party (SIPFP) contributes three members in DCGA with Chacha Bule Amoi of Marovo, Fredrick Koloqeto of South Vella La Vella and Clezy Rore of North Vella La Vella.

The other Party that makes up DCGA is Kadere Party Solomon Islands (KPSI) which consists of John Maneniaru of West Are Are and Silas Vagara Tausinga of West New Georgia.

Therefore, DCGA has 37 members after MP for Central Honiara John Moffat Fugui and MP for North East Guadalcanal Jamie Vokia have lost their petition cases recently.

Registrar of Political Parties Office, Jasper Anisi said this is the latest change following the switch by MP Kealoe.

He said MP Maneniaru has moved to the Opposition but his name is still under Kadere party.

Anisi said only Fugui, Vokia and former Independent Leader and MP for South Choiseul, Robertson Galokale were officially removed from the list after they lost their petition cases.

As such, there are only 47 Members of Parliament.

The Opposition Coalition has a total of eight members in three different political parties.

Solomon Islands Democratic Party (SIDP) has six members with Mathew Wale (Aoke Langalanga), Charles Sigoto (Ranonga/Simbo), Derrick Manuari (West Makira), Samson Maneka (North Guadalcanal), Sam Iduri (West Kwara’ae) and Bodo Horst Heinz Dettke (North West Guadalcanal).

United Party has resigned Deputy Opposition Leader, Peter Kenilorea Junior and Democratic Alliance Party (DAP) led by Rick Hou, MP for Small Malaita.

The Independent Group consists of Douglas Ete (East Honiara) and John Dean Kuku (North new Georgia).

The OUR Party members are:

Political wing leader, and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare; Manasseh Maelanga, Deputy Prime Minister and MP for East Malaita; Bradley Tovosia, East Guadalcanal; Jackson Fiulaua, Central Kwara’ae; Anthony Veke, West Guadalcanal; Ishmael Avui, East Central Guadalcanal; Bartholomew Parapolo, Minister for Culture and Tourism,; Freda Tuki, Minister for Women, Youths and Children Affairs; Samuel Manetoali, Minister for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs; Commins Mewa, Temotu Nende; Senley Levi, MP for North Malaita; Nestor Ghiro, MP for West Makira; Lannell Tanangada, MP for Gizo Kolombangara; Harry Kuma, Minister of Finance and Treasury; Peter Shanel, Minister for Communication and Aviation; Dickson Mua, Minister for Health and Medical Services; Augustine Auga, Lau Baelelea; Duddley Kopu, Minister for Rural Development; Christopher Laore, Minister for Home Affairs; Namson Tran, MP for West Honiara; Dr. Kaitu’u Tautai, MP for Rennel and Bellona; Rollen Seleso, MP for South Guadalcanal; Titus Fika, MP for West Kwaio; Raxon Ramofafai, Minister of Development Planning and Aid Coordination; Makario Tagini, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs; Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; Dr Culwick Togamana, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology; Stanley Sofu, MP for East Kwaio and Deputy Speaker; Lilly Mafane Maefai, East Makira; William Douglas Marau; Danny Philip, South New Georgia, Rendova, Tetepare; Martin Mokolo Kealoe, Malaita Outer Islands

