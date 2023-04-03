‘ORAL CANCER INCREASING FAST’

Advertise with Islandsun

Health authorities sound alarm

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

CHIEF Executive Officer for National Referral Hospital Dr George Malefoasi says oral cancer in the country is currently increasing at a very fast rate.

Malefoasi confirmed this yesterday in a weekly press conference.

“I can confirm to you that cancer in general is increasing, in particular for oral cancer it is increasing as well, in terms of the statistic we have so far annually about 11 to 19 cases we usually managed at the oncology unit increase from 19 in 2021 and in 2022 it increase to 24. So, I can say the rate is increasing very fast,” he said.

Malefoasi said every day the oncology department at the National Referral Hospital sees between 15 to 14 patients.

He said these patients were scheduled in a way that those receives eight-hour cycle were separated from the general cases.

Malefoasi said for National Referral Hospital the consultation days for cancer illness is on Tuesday and Thursday

“On these days’ health workers mainly dealing with referrals from wards clinicians and clinics that they see them first and decide on the treatment and management,” he said.

Malefoasi said in terms of oral cancer related deaths the number is zero.