Opposition isn’t a rival but a partner: Kenilorea

BY INDY MAEALASIA

Member of Parliament for East Are’ Are, Peter Kenilorea Jnr has uttered that the parliamentary opposition group is not a ‘rival’ but rather a partner in progress.

He mentioned this in his keynote address at a Solomon Islands transparency youth democracy workshop earlier this week at Honiara Hotel.

Kenilorea said in a democratic country like the Solomon Islands, the opposition group does a lot for the nation.

“It brings different perspectives to the table, scrutinizes government actions, and offers alternatives that can lead to better policies. It is through this constructive critique and open debate that the best solutions emerge, allowing our nation to evolve and grow,” Kenilorea said.

He added that as a diverse country, the opposition group symbolize unity by representing the strength that emerges from respecting and embracing our differences and making the nation unique.

Kenilorea further explained that the opposition’s key function is to hold the government accountable for its actions.

“The opposition group serves as the guardian of accountability, the sentinel of transparency, and the voice of the people.

“It is not merely an opposing force; it is a force for good, challenging the government, offering alternatives, and advocating for the rights and well-being of our citizens.

“Its role is, fundamentally, to hold the government accountable, to question policies, and to ensure that the highest standards of governance are upheld,” he said.

He added that it is important to acknowledge the role the opposition group play.

“Whether in government or opposition, it is important that we recognise the critical role of the opposition. It is a role of great responsibility, one that should be carried out with the utmost dedication to the well-being of our nation and its people” he added.