Old man gets 9 years for sexual abuse of 7-yo grand-daughter

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A 63-year-old man has been handed nine years imprisonment for sexually abusing his seven-year-old grand-daughter in 2017.

Justice Leonard Maina in his sentencing said the offence of sexual intercourse with a child under 15 years is a concern.

“The court has expressed its concerns on the rising number of such cases and in particular the case of sexual intercourse regularly coming to the court.”

Maina said the man’s act with the way of sexual intercourse with his granddaughter is serious and ridiculous.

“On that, the Court must not take it lightly when sentencing the offender of this nature.

“You deserve a sentence that will teach you and others. An abuse of trust in the sexual act is against not only the law but also a bad behaviour or attitude in the communities and also a shameful thing on you and your people.

“I noted that each case’s sentence defends on its own circumstances, the defendant is in the position of trust as a grandfather but decided to abuse that trust had sexual intercourse with your granddaughter.

“As a granduncle or grandfather as commonly referred to in our places, you are required by your people to take all the responsibilities, and ensure the care of the child or whenever you were there. However, you decided to abuse that trust,” Maina said.

Therefore, Justice Maina upon the consideration and taking into account the facts, mitigation and the aggravating features of the case, imposed nine years imprisonment on the man and ordered that the total sentence be back dated to the time he spent in custody.

Public Prosecutor Patricia Tabepuda and Amanda Mono appears for the crown.