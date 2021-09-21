Oibola community conduct disaster risk simulation exercise

Advertise with Islandsun

Share







BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

OIBOLA community in the Langa Langa lagoon on Thursday conducted a trial disaster risk simulation exercise as part of the community’s preparation for disaster.

The exercise was supported by Oxfam through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP) Disaster Ready project for Australian NGOs in the country and implemented by various Provincial Disaster Management Office (PDMO) offices.

A mother and kid who also take part in the simulation exercise.

Assistance Provincial Disaster Officer (PDO) through Oxfam/NDMO AHP Disaster Ready Project in Auki, Mr Tony Wale said the simulation came after months of Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) training and awareness.

He said the purpose of the CBDRM program is to prepare community respond when disaster strike.

Wale said during the program, the community had carried out hazard assessment to understand type of hazards; natural, man-made and other existing hazards within community.

Community members in the evacuation centre.

He said the program is also to build the capacity of their community disaster committee and to help them provide awareness within their community to understand what to do when disaster strikes.

Wale said Oxfam through Malaita PDMO also implemented similar program in other four communities in the province include; Mbira, Baunani, Anololo, and Daedaesaru.

Branch Officer PDMO Malaita, Mr Pearson Simi expressed glee for the successful simulation exercise carried out by the community of Oibola.

“Actually, this is what NDMO wants to drive every community to practice and understand process to response to cyclone or any other hazards/disasters.

Members of Oibola village disaster committee alerting people on updating peeople on the status of hazard or disaster during the mock exercise.

“Our cyclone season begins next month and the program will prepare community to response and ready in case disaster might strike the community,” he said.

Simi said the provincial government of Malaita and NDMO continue to work together in order to build the capacity of communities through partners of NDMO as Oxfam is one of them.

He acknowledged Oxfam for leading the program for Oibola community as one of other communities they had worked with in the province.