NRH resumes non-covid health care services

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE National Referral Hospital on Monday resumed with other non-covid health care services.

This was revealed by Dr George Malefoasi, chief executive officer of the National Referral Hospital yesterday.

“Situation has improved so the hospital is slowly, bit by bit, reintroducing other non-Covid health care services since Monday this week,” Malefoasi said.

“Surgical department have started to see their chronic and referral cases for follow up as well as screening patients booked for operations, if see fit. Paediatricians have also recommenced as of yesterday (22/02/2020) including Cancer unit whom have started seeing their patients and providing treatment. The number of patients to be reviewed be limited to 10-15 as the situation is monitored,” Malefoasi.

He adds, the diabetic centre is currently decontaminated and work flow revised and actioned.

“As soon as preparation is completed, the patients will be accepted back for review and treatment as done pre-Covid times,” Malefoasi said.