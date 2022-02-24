Diabetic centre closure irks patient

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A diabetic patient has raised concern over the National Referral Hospital’s decision to turn the Diabetic Centre into a COVID-19 ward.

Peter Lea’a said people who have Non-Communicable Disease (NCD), particularly diabetic patients, depend much on this health centre for their screening and treatment programs, management and prevention of diabetes.

“This clinic should be available to us NCD patients to access, so we can manage our health status,” Lea’a said.

National Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr George Malefoasi in response said diabetic care services at the hospital continues for prescriptions only and some home visits for those with severe wounds.

“The diabetic centre is fully aware of its chronic patients and is keeping in touch with them,” Malefoasi said.

He said currently the diabetic centre is decontaminated and workflow revised and actioned.

“As soon as preparation is completed, the patients will be accepted back for review and treatment as during pre-Covid times,” Malefoasi said.

He adds the work flow will ensure screening and separation is done to ensure safety and limiting transmission at the diabetic centre.

“Otherwise, call 44081 Diabetic Center for prescriptions and further information and bookings.”

He further stressed that the NRH is still in emergency mode as they are also managing COVID-19 patients, thus services since the outbreak have been restricted to phone calls, SMS messaging and Whatsapp with patients such as those with NCDs or cancer, in the communities.