Not all SI students boarded China flight  

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Some of the Solomon Islands students heading to study in China were not allowed to board their flight due to their test results being positive with covid-19.

This was revealed yesterday by the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Collin Beck in a press conference.

However, he does not divulge exactly how many students did not go.

“We have the number and is about 77 students have left to study in the universities in China. Some have their test results returned positive so they are not allowed to board the flight to China,” Beck said.

He said Ministry of Education Human Resources Development is the appropriate authority to confirm and provide further details on this matter.

“But definitely there is also an intention to send more students to China this year. It’s an overall scholarship for any nationals interested to do further studies especially undergraduates studies,” Beck said.

Meanwhile the flight that took Solomon Islanders to study in China left the country on March 21, 2022.