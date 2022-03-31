GOV’T FIRES 100

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Ministry of Public Service has fired 100 employees who refused to take their covid-19 vaccination.

This is part of the national government’s year-old policy in light of the covid-19 pandemic, edging its employees to be vaccinated against covid-19, called the ‘no jab no job’ policy.

Public Service Permanent Secretary Nego Sisiolo said those fired are part of 1.3 percent of the established workforce in public service.

“We ceased their salaries and pursue natural justice occur to the officers,” he said.

However, Sisiolo said he is not aware if the terminated officers having taken the government to court.

The grace period to allow unvaccinated public servants to receive the vaccine lapsed on January 31.

However, Sisiolo said public officers and employees who have taken their first vaccination during the extended grace and up to January 31, 2022 are given an extended period of three months effective February 9, 2022 to take their second doses.

He said the act of non-compliance is taken as insubordination to Cabinet’s policy directive and therefore a misconduct in office as per PSC regulations 44.