Beck says leaked documents not final

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and External Trade confirms the ‘leaked’ Security Cooperation draft on social media is not final.

Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck told media yesterday said until they have a signed document before it is finalised

“What is being leaked is just a document, not something in any final form concluded.

“Something we continue to work on,” he said.

Furthermore, Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic said it’s a draft.

“It’s unlikely a draft will be a formalized into a document because it is simply a draft.

“Process is ongoing. PRC not here to take our security space,” he added.

The unsigned document received by media states that Solomon Islands may, according to its own needs, request China to send police, armed police, military personnel, and other law enforcement and armed forces to Solomon Islands.

This is to assist in maintaining social order, protecting people’s lives and property, providing humanitarian assistance, carrying out disaster response, or providing assistance on other tasks agreed upon by the Parties.

The document also states China may according to its own needs with the consent of Solomon Islands, make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in Solomon Islands.

It also states the relevant forces of China can be used to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands.