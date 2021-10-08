No permit to escort Suidani: Mangau

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has clarified that any escort or gathering must go through the right process.

Responding to questions asked in regards to speculations that Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani will be escorted from Quarantine to the wharf once he is released from quarantine, Mangau said no application has been received from anybody to do escort at any time.

He said there are processes and procedures to follow, parties have to make application through the Provincial Police Commander of the Honiara City 14 days prior, and there has to be an approval granted before any escort can be conducted.

“We are aware of the speculation about the proposed escort of the Premier but till now there was no application received, such accord is only given to certain people,” Mangau said.

Mangau said that the country has rules and regulation to abide by and given the situation in Honiara that traffic jam is always a problem, any activities that disturb the flow of traffic without any genuine reason is an offence, and those responsible will face the law.

Mangau also dismissed speculations that police will arrest Suidani upon his release from Quarantine.

He said spreading rumors or false information is not a good attitude.

“We have not received any complaint or allegation from anyone to arrest Suidani, and police cannot just arrest people.

“Anybody has issues with Suidani regarding anything then report it, but for public to just speculate about police arrest on Suidani should be stopped,” Mangau said.