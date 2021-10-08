CALL TO HEAL THE NATION

Advertise with Islandsun

Wale says geopolitics has divided our people

By EDDIE OSIFELO

OPPOSITION Leader Matthew Wale calls on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to take steps to seek healing after geopolitics divided the nation.

Solomon Islands switched diplomatic relationship from Taiwan to China in September 2019.

As a result, the most populated province in the country, Malaita, has opposed the Government’s decision due to lack of nationwide consultation and concern of PRC’s communist system and religion.

Speaking at the special adjournment debate in Parliament early this week, Wale said geopolitics has been the cause of division in our nation.

He said this is not a good thing for a small country and society such as Solomon Islands.

“We have allowed foreign interests to drive wedges between us.

“There is need for maturity and responsibility that rejects the winner-takes-all and the zero sum game mentality,” he said.

“We need to accept that we will not agree on everything.

“And we need to also accept our differences of opinions as legitimate and having space in our national political discourse,” he said.

“We can agree to disagree and live harmoniously together without allowing geopolitics to define who we are and the fault lines that separate us.

“I call on the Prime Minister to take serious genuine steps to seek healing. Megaphone pulpiteering cannot be the way to unite this country,” he said.

In terms of our foreign policy, Wale calls on the government to refrain from taking sides in the geopolitics.

“Yes of course the geopolitics open opportunities to leverage our interests, but we must be open eyed to the pitfalls of suffering the consequences of being trampled by two fighting elephants.

“Our international speeches, our UN votes, etc., must be deliberately crafted to stand a true middle ground that is truly a friend to all and enemy to none,” he said.

Parliament has adjourned to Wednesday 24th November 2021.