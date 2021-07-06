No official independence celebration

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE country will not celebrate the 43rd Independence tomorrow like it used to do in previous years.

A well-place source said the decision not to hold an official celebration was based on the Cabinet’s decision made last week.

It’s related to covid-19 and lack of budget by the Ministry of Home Affairs to host the celebration.

As such, there will be no parade perform by police and correctional officers and other performers as traditionally seen in the past years.

However, one citizen said the government should host the Independence Day celebration because it’s an event that normally brings our people together.

He said the country is held together until after she gained her independence from Great Britain.

This is the second national celebration that was not marked this year.

On Friday 11 June, the Queen’s Birthday was celebrated on low key as a result of the current covid-19 State of Public Emergency.

It was a public holiday however, the customary official Parade at Lawson Tama and the Governor General’s formal reception were cancelled.

The Queen’s Birthday address was broadcasted on the National Broadcaster, SIBC and Televised on TTV including other online platforms.

The Governor General also performed the presentation of previous Honours and Awards to recipients at a short ceremony at Government House.

Solomon Islands is a ‘constitutional monarchy’, meaning that The Queen is Head of State, though she acts entirely on the advice of Government ministers in the country.

The Governor-General represents her Majesty in the Solomon Islands on a day-to-day basis.