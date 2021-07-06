80% before borders open

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands will be able to open its borders if its vaccination coverage reaches more than 80 percent.

This was echoed by Health permanent secretary Pauline McNeil during a recent radio talkback on the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation.

“In order for us to open our border again we need to overcome a ceiling of more than 80 percent to be able to fully open our border so that we have that immunity to fight against the virus in the country.

“I ask the 25 thousand who have already get your first dose and five thousand plus who are fully vaccinated, can you also advocate for us. Advocate for your families, relatives or your colleagues to go forward and be vaccinated.

“I am reaching out to all of us again our community leaders, church leaders, tribal leaders and those who are fully vaccinated to please advocate for the vaccine so we can increase the vaccine coverage at the moment is only one percent. Honiara alone is 10 percent. We are not there yet,” McNeil said.