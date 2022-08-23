NO DEATHS FROM FLU

Advertise with Islandsun

But patients flood hospital, admits Dr Malefoasi

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE National Referral Hospital did not record any death or admission last week in relation to the flu outbreak (Viral Respiratory Illnesses or VRI).

Patients had flooded the Emergency department, resulting in them sleeping on floor due to overcrowding and lack of beds.

NRH Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Malefoasi told the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament that they have seen a high workload of cases.

“We only have 23 beds, because it shouldn’t be an admission ward, really for screening diagnosis and stabilizing,

“At the moment, we reach high level, with 23 beds can accommodate 40 patients,” he said.

He said if beyond 40 then patients start to sleep on floor.

However, Dr Malefoasi said they get foldable beds and try mobilising some they get.

As of last week, the number of patients dropped to 74 patients, where 49 were respiratory cases.

He said the proportion of Respiratory cases decline but Emergency department still heavy stretch.

He said the fortunate thing, from bed census yesterday, none admitted, no related deaths and admission.

Dr Malefoasi said what they recorded everyone come with mild, moderate but manageable outpatient, while those stabilize can go back home.

Further to that, Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary, Pauline McNeil said the Ministry still working hard ongoing monitoring of the situation.

She said the ministry is also working with Honiara City Council to extend working hours on other clinics to ease pressure on NRH.

“Some logistic supports we need to support them,” she added.

The Minister of Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana has already declared an outbreak of the flue in Honiara and Malaita recently.