Kabui: PM has not written any letters

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SPECIAL Secretary to Prime Minister, Albert Kabui says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has never written a character reference letter for a Dion Kingi Paul, who pleaded guilty in an Australian court this week to stealing by looting.

Paul pleaded admitted to looting wheels during flooding in Queensland, Australia, early this year.

Courier Mail crime reporter, Patrick Billings reported that Paul, a successful businessman, “took advantage of the misery of others” by stealing during Brisbane’s catastrophic floods.

In court, Paul’s lawyer presented a character reference letter purportedly written by Sogavare.

Paul is said to have operated two retail shops in Honiara.

But Kabui told reporters yesterday they are not aware of that person.

He added the PM has not drafted any letter and that he himself has not seen that letter.

“We are looking at legal options to address this issue,” Kabui said.

It was revealed following Sun’s investigation that Paul owns two retail shops in Solomon Islands.